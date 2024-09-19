Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,056.01 ($27.16) and last traded at GBX 2,075 ($27.41). Approximately 81,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 81,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($27.61).

Herald Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,150.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,145.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 615.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($66,365.39). 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

