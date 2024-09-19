Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Trading Down 1.3 %

Herbalife stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $700.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 98.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the second quarter worth about $602,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

