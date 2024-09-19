Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.58. 1,558,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,755,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Hertz Global Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

