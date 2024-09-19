Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 179,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 633,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

