Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 179,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 633,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.43.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.