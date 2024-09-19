Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

