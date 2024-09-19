HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.