Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 173,289 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
