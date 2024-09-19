Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 173,289 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

