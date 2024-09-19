Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

TLSI stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriSalus Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:TLSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLSI

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.