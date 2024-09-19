Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,644,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Matinas BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.65. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

