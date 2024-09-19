Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 199,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000.

Shares of IBAC stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

