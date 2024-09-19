Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Highland Copper shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 90,000 shares changing hands.
Highland Copper Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Highland Copper
Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Copper
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.