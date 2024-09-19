Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Highland Copper shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 90,000 shares changing hands.

Highland Copper Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

