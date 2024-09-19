Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

