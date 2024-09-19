Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.95.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

