Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 15,842 shares.The stock last traded at $248.20 and had previously closed at $242.15.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.