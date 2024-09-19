Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $24,064,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 235.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HIFS opened at $252.26 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86. The stock has a market cap of $541.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

