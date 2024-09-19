Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.35. 84,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 157,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Hippo Price Performance
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 28.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hippo by 93.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
