Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.35. 84,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 157,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Hippo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIPO

Hippo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 28.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hippo by 93.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.