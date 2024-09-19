HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 0.6%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 3,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HLS
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.25). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.