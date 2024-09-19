HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 0.6%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 3,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.25). HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

