Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

HOLX stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 323.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 338,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 157,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.