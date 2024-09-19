Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lifted by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day moving average is $203.39. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

