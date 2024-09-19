Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $201.64 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

