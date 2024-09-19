HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.20

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €84.20 ($93.56) and last traded at €84.00 ($93.33), with a volume of 16895 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.10 ($91.22).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

