Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

