Hostmore (LON:MORE) Trading Down 10.4%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 4,319,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,790,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Hostmore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £195,501.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.31.

Insider Transactions at Hostmore

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan bought 45,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,571.10 ($6,038.44). Insiders have acquired 107,262 shares of company stock worth $1,471,425 over the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

