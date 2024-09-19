Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Houlihan Lokey worth $65,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $154.64 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.