Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $964.00

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 961.50 ($12.70), with a volume of 937314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 953 ($12.59).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.76) to GBX 1,090 ($14.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,085.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 899.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

