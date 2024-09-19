Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £155.84 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £155.84 ($205.87).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($191.49).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDN traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 969 ($12.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,737,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,875. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 612 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 924.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 899.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,085.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.76) to GBX 1,090 ($14.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.95).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

