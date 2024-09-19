Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 155,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,537 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.