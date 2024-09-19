Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $108.56 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $108,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.