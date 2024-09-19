Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $113.48 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,685 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $113,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $291.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

