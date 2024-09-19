Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 157,497 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.71% of Ulta Beauty worth $130,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $402.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.18 and its 200 day moving average is $410.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

