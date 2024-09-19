Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,465 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $95,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.