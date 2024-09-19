HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $730.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.84 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.13, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

