Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,942 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.21% of Hudson Acquisition I worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

HUDA opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

