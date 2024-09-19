Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 472.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 249.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

HUM stock opened at $315.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

