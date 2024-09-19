Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

HUM opened at $315.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.16. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

