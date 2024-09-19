Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HKND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.