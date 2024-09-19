Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:HKND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 4,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.
Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile
