Humberto Antonio Fernandois Sells 60,000 Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8925144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.57.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

