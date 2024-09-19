Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.21.

NYSE:H opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

