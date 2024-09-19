Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on H. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.75.

TSE:H traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 403,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,046. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 2.0468682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

