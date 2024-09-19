Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 32525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.20.

Insider Activity

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,025.10). Insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

