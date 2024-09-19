Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.72. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 11,393 shares trading hands.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,479.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.