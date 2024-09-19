Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Up 20.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 159,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 86,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $618.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,437,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,717.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

