Ian Jiro Harris Acquires 23,100 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,056.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ian Jiro Harris purchased 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,683. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $356.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

