Ian McDonough Purchases 28,482 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.74 ($2,633.74).

Ian McDonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Ian McDonough acquired 157,893 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,343.09).

Blackbird Stock Performance

LON:BIRD opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.00 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.79. Blackbird plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

