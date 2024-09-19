IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 131,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 55,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

