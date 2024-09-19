IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 131,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 55,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IBC Advanced Alloys
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Average Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.