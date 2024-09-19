Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.6 %

IBDRY stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

