Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. SoundThinking accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

SoundThinking Trading Down 0.2 %

SSTI stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.16.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundThinking

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,327 shares of company stock valued at $199,955. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

