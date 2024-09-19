Ibex Investors LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy makes up about 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ur-Energy worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URG

Ur-Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.