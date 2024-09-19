Icahn Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,659 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.74%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -347.83%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

