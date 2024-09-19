ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $379.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.40.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $302.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

